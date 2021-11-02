EAU CLAIRE — For the first time in more than a decade, Little Big Town will be playing at County Jam.
Little Big Town, Dustin Lynch and Cody Johnson will headline Country Jam when the event returns to the Chippewa Valley on July 21-23, 2022. Johnson will kick off the party on Thursday, July 21, Little Big Town will follow on Thursday, July 22, and Lynch will close out the festival on Saturday, July 23.
Kathy Wright, Country Jam USA's general manager, was excited to unveil the lineup on Tuesday.
"It's been a crazy year for booking entertainment," Wright said. "Some we got done in July, and some we got done two days ago. This year is a little harder, because some are still rescheduling (canceled tours) from 2020."
Little Big Town last played at Country Jam in 2011, although they played at Ashley for the Arts in Arcadia in August. The quartet are known for hits like "Little White Church," "Pontoon," "Girl Crush" and "Better Man."
Lynch played the festival in 2018, and Johnson played here in 2017. Wright said both singers played early in the day those years, but have elevated to headliners.
"Cody Johnson is big Texas country; he'll sell out stadiums down there," Wright said. "There is one act every year that will knock your socks off, and this year will be Cody Johnson."
Wright is particularly proud of the balance of debuting acts as well as returning favorites. Debuting performers include American Idol singer Scotty McCreery, Jordan Davis, Larry Fleet, Jimmie Allen, Elvie Shane and Ashley Cooke. Cooke emerged from Tik Tok after placing some of her songs on the website, and her performances went viral, Wright said.
"She's one we've been watching for nine months," Wright said.
The returning favorites include Tracy Byrd, who last played here in 2005, Diamond Rio with their first show at Jam since 2009, and Clay Walker, who was here in 2018. Wright said this will mark Walker's ninth show here, making him one of the leaders in most shows.
Wright said the 2021 Jam was a big hit, as fans were eager to return after the pandemic caused 2020's show to be canceled.
"Everyone was just so happy to be here," she said. "They were ready to have some fun."
Country Jam and Rock Fest are not on the same weekend in 2022, but she warned that they could be sharing weekends again in future years.
Among the other changes for 2022 is the addition of more campsites at The Prairie campground.
"We have 50-plus more electrical sites, which is great, because we sell out of those every year," she said.