CHIPPEWA FALLS — A local author will lead a free class on obituary writing on Wednesday afternoon at the Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St.
CeCelia Zorn will begin her discussion of obituary writing at 2 p.m.
Zorn, a retired UW-Eau Claire nursing professor, has written the novels "Angels Don't Get Tattoos" and "Devils Don't Wear Velvet."
Wednesday's class is open to the general public and registration is not required.
