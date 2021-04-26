A local version of the National Drug Take Back initiative yielded a total of roughly 890 pounds of unwanted, unused or expired medication, the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department announced Monday.
The program was run by the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department, Marshfield Clinic, Department of Justice and the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention.
The program aims to reduce the amount of unneeded, expired or unused prescription drugs in the community.
The 890 pounds of medication was a combination of a drug take-back event on Saturday, and four alternative disposal locations. About 250 pounds of medication were collected on Saturday, the sheriff's department said.
The alternative disposal locations are available throughout the year during normal business hours. They are:
- Eau Claire County Courthouse-Law Enforcement Center Lobby: 1st floor, 721 Oxford Ave., Eau Claire. Hours: M‐F, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (715) 839‐4709.
- Eau Claire County Jail Lobby: Currently closed.
- Fall Creek Village Hall: 122 E. Lincoln Ave., Fall Creek. Hours M‐F, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (715) 877‐2177.
- Augusta City Hall: 145 W. Lincoln St., Augusta. Hours M‐F, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (715) 286‐2555.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department also announced their drug take-back initiative yielded 58.5 pounds of pills and other medications Saturday.
A drug drop box in Chippewa Falls is available in the police department's lobby, 210 Island St., Chippewa Falls, every Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.