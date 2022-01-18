Sorry, an error occurred.
EAU CLAIRE — Community volunteers, shelters and organizations will conduct an official count of the area's homeless population later this month.
Counts will be conducted Jan. 26 through 28 in Eau Claire, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties, according to a news release from Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council.
These point-in-time counts conducted twice each year nationwide are included in official reporting on homelessness to Congress and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Local service providers also do outreach during the counts and distribute food, water and supplies to homeless people they find.
People interested in volunteering with this month's count can call Western Dairyland at 715-836-7511 or register online at forms.office.com/r/75bJTg1VLM.
Also involved in the local effort are Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley, Catholic Charities, JONAH and Lutheran Social Services.
