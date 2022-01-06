EAU CLAIRE — The rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 is prompting two hospitals in the Chippewa Valley to update their visitor policies.
Starting Friday, most patients at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls will only be allowed to have one person visit them. The one-visitor limit applies to patients in the emergency department, those undergoing surgery and all outpatient services.
Exceptions are for children, women in childbirth and patients receiving end-of-life care.
Pediatric patients under 18 years old, including newborns, may have two parents or guardians present.
Obstetrical patients will be allowed one support person and Doula support.
Special arrangements will be made on a case-by-case basis for people visiting patients in hospitals for end-of-life care.
All visitors are required to wear surgical-grade face masks — cloth masks are not permitted — at all times while in the hospitals. Those who do not have surgical-grade masks will be provided with them.
Visitors will also be required to use hand sanitizer when entering the building and each time they go in or out of a patient room.
Visitors who have been vaccinated from COVID-19 or have a history of recovering from the virus are not exempt from the hospitals' guidelines.
Upon entering the hospitals, visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure. Those with symptoms such as fever, chills, respiratory difficulties, coughing, sore throat or loss of taste or smell. People who feel ill or have had exposure to someone with COVID-19 in the past 10 days will not be allowed to visit.
Also, visitors who had COVID-19 cannot come to the hospitals until 10 days after the onset of symptoms or a positive test for the virus. Those people also must be at least 24-hours fever-free with an improvement in their symptoms before they'd be allowed to visit.