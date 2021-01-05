EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Museum added a virtual tour and a new online exhibit to its website recently — two grant-funded projects completed last year during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 360-degree interactive virtual tour allows visitors to explore and examine the exhibits inside the building located in Eau Claire's Carson Park. Paid in part by federal COVID-19 relief funds provided to the National Endowment for the Humanities, the virtual tour was produced by local company The Post House.
A new online exhibit, Hmong in Eau Claire, features oral histories, videos, audio clips, photographs and a timeline of Hmong people settling in the area. Grant money from the Wisconsin Arts Board and National Endowment for the Arts funded the new exhibit.
“While there’s nothing like an in-person visit to the museum, these projects give visitors a taste of all the museum has to offer, plus they’re fun and educational,” museum Director Carrie Ronnander said in a news release sent Tuesday to announce the website's new features.
The museum's website is cvmuseum.com.
The museum building is open 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are still welcome.