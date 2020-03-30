Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council is getting a $63,518 government grant for programs that help provide transportation for low-income workers to their jobs.
When matched with $17,425 in local funds, Western Dairyland will provide help to residents of Eau Claire, Trempealeau, Buffalo and Jackson counties who need transportation to work.
The grant was announced Monday as part of more than $1.7 million the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is awarding to 11 nonprofit organizations through a statewide program. Funding for the Wisconsin Employment and Transportation Assistance Program comes from a mix of state and federal dollars, according to a news release.