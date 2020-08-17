EAU CLAIRE — Pizza Hut locations in the Chippewa Valley will not be affected by the pizza chain’s largest franchisee planning to close up to 300 restaurants.
None of the area locations of Pizza Hut are owned by Leawood, Kan.-based NPC International, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month.
NPC’s plan to restructure itself includes closing up to 300 of its Pizza Hut locations, the company stated Monday in a news release and a filing in bankruptcy court.
Locations slated for closure are mostly dine-in restaurants because the franchisee envisions smaller buildings geared toward carry-out and delivery as better for the company’s financial future.
Restaurant locations targeted for closure will remain confidential until they actually do close or if NPC and Pizza Hut choose to disclose to the public which ones will close, according to the bankruptcy court filing.
NPC is Pizza Hut’s largest franchisee, owning 1,227 locations in 27 states.
All told, there are 6,700 Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide.