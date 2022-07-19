EAU CLAIRE— The Nov. 8 ballot will feature an advisory referendum question on cannabis legalization.
According to a fact sheet provided by County Supervisor Judy Gatlin, Wisconsin trails behind 37 states that have legalized cannabis for medical and adult usage.
“Through intentional policymaking, Wisconsin can profit from the economic, social, and criminal justice reform gains of the legal cannabis industry,” the fact sheet stated.
Minnesota, Michigan, and Illinois have all decriminalized cannabis use in some capacity, making Wisconsin an “island surrounded by legal cannabis.”
“Prohibition doesn’t prevent cannabis consumption; it only prevents legal cannabis consumption,” the fact sheet stated.
“Regulating cannabis can ensure that consumers are purchasing safe, lab-tested products that are free of harmful chemicals and additives.”
The resolution directs the County Clerk to include the following referendum question:
“Should cannabis be legalized for adult use by Wisconsin residents at least 21 years of age, and be taxed and subject to regulations similar to those regulating alcohol?”
The inclusion of the referendum was both supported and contested in the public comment section of the meeting.
Members of the public who supported the resolution highlighted the medicinal properties of cannabis use and agree the idea that including the question on the ballot supported democracy.
Members of the public who opposed the referendum said it was an attempt to increase specific voter demographic outcomes and the question will not have any effect on the legalization of marijuana.
County Board Chair Nick Smiar emphasized the fact that supervisors were just voting on whether or not to include the referendum question and not their personal opinion on legalization.
Although feelings were mixed on support for the legalization, a majority of supervisors who chose to speak on the issue, agreed county residents should be given the opportunity to give their opinion.
“We’re voting on if we value having our citizens being able to have a direct pipeline through a referendum, their point of view,” Supervisor Jerry Wilkie said. “I always support referendums getting the view of the public.”
Supervisor Joe Knight provided statistics from previous referendum questions regarding the legalization of cannabis in other counties.
“All 16 (counties) voted in favor of legalizing pot by wide margins,” Knight said. “I think it doesn’t hurt, periodically, to give (the legislature) a gentle reminder of what the vast majority of voters feel.”
The resolution passed with a vote of 20-7.
The results of the advisory referendum will be shared with members of the Wisconsin State Assembly and Senate, the governor and the Wisconsin Counties Association.