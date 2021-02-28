For Eau Claire native Dan DeLestry and others like him, it didn’t matter that the American Birkebeiner wasn’t the Birkie as usual this year. It mattered most that there was a Birkie.
The 47th annual cross-country ski marathon, ending Sunday, was a weeklong hybrid of in-person and virtual skiing because of the pandemic. Except for elite skiers, time and place weren’t official and for pride only.
Still, DeLestry gave it his all Saturday morning during his 45-kilometer first wave skate event.
“It’s the Birkie. You’ve got to approach it as a race,” said DeLestry, 24.
A former state high school champion with the Chippewa Valley Nordic team, DeLestry harnessed his competitive spirit and went out fast on a firm skate trail. He and another skier traded places at the front for two-thirds of the race.
“For 30k we were rolling and it felt great. Then, I realized my mentality was 2018 Dan and not 2021 Dan,” said DeLestry, who skied competitively for three years as well at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minn.
Reality arrived in the form of the Birkie hills. This year skiers started and finished in the start area near Cable — instead of a downtown Hayward finish — on a loop course that crossed the hilliest part of the trail twice.
Now a self-described “flatlander” living in Chicago who does more running than skiing, DeLestry eventually faded to 10th place in his wave. Still, he posted an impressive time of 2 hours, 19 minutes in his fourth Birkie.
“It was great. It felt like a regular Birkie for me,” said DeLestry, above all happy that the Birkie could be held in some fashion. “I’m just thankful for the volunteers and everyone who put on the race.”
His sentiment echoed the goal of Birkie organizers when they decided about 10 months ago to provide in-person skiing options, instituting broad pandemic safety protocols, along with virtual options. In-person skiing with small wave starts began Wednesday and ended Sunday, alternating skate and classic daily. Virtual options began Feb. 20 and also ended Sunday.
Registrations were down overall at North America’s largest such race. Also, the number of virtual skiers continued to grow and approached 50% by the time the week ended, officials said. Skiers had until Saturday to switch from in-person to virtual.
“I thought it was handled very well,” DeLestry said of the safety protocols, with drive-up bib pickup, no skier busing, no spectators, social distancing in the start and finish areas and other efforts to prevent spread of the virus among skiers, event workers and the Hayward-Cable area.
Skate and classic style champions were crowned in elite races Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Skate winners were Alayna Sonnesyn of Plymouth, Minn., in 2:06 and Johnny Hagenbuch of Ketchum, Idaho, in 1:54.
Classic champions, pushing through several inches of new, heavy snow, were Rosie Frankowski of Anchorage, Alaska, in 2:51, and Ian Torchia, of Rochester, Minn., in 2:39.
International skiers did not compete this year.
The pandemic Birkie provided a bonus for elite skiers. Many Saturday finishers returned on Sunday for the elite classic race, something they couldn’t have done in a normal race year when all Birkie racing is on Saturdays. Sonnesyn and Hagenbuch were second on Sunday, while Frankowski was second on Saturday.
Something for everyone
This year’s Birkie turned out to be a little something for everyone. DeLestry’s parents, for example, John and Monica of Eau Claire, did the Birkie virtually. So did Dan DeLestry’s old high school coach, Ted Theyerl, of Altoona.
The Theyerl family took advantage of all Birkie options. Ted completed his 33rd Birkie a week ago at his home ski trail, Tower Ridge east of Eau Claire. His wife, Denise, did the same for her half-Birkie, the Kortelopet.
Their children also skied the Birkie but on Saturday. Ben, a former Colby College (Maine) ski team member now of La Crosse, skied a virtual Birkie on the southern half of the Birkie trail. Meanwhile, their other two children, Christian and Lauren, chose to race in person on Saturday, doing their fourth Birkie and Korte, respectively.
Many other Chippewa Valley skiers completed virtual Birkies at area trails, such as Hickory Ridge north of Bloomer and the Red Cedar Trail beginning in Menomonie. The Birkie had 48 virtual trail partners in 11 states.
Typically, several hundred Chippewa Valley skiers enter the Birkie and companion Kortelopet.
“I was really impressed with how the race was handled. It felt really safe,” Ted Theyerl said after observing from a safe distance on Saturday when Christian and Lauren started.
“People I talked to had a really positive experience. It was a ton of work — they had to do the same thing five days in a row,” he said.’
Having an option to do some kind of Birkie this year kept Ted Theyerl motivated.
“This year the Birkie was about providing incentive to get out and train. I wasn’t on the real Birkie trail this year, but I still was able to enjoy it,” he said. “It was nice to have the options.”
Theyerl coached Dan DeLestry when Dan won two state titles in 2014, skate and overall, as a junior at Eau Claire Memorial. Dan also won the state skate title his senior year.
Dan DeLestry is attending Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in the Chicago area. With fewer ski trails and typically less snow there, he has focused more on running and was training for the spring Milwaukee Marathon until it was recently was pushed to fall.
The Birkie was a chance to see family, friends and some of his old competitors from around the Upper Midwest. “Just skiing in the north woods takes me back to my old high school days racing,” he said.
Ted Theyerl will be back in Cable this weekend with the Chippewa Valley Nordic team for the 2021 state high school championships. The races also will begin and end at the Birkie start area.
Poling is a freelance writer from Eau Claire.