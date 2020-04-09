YMCA of Chippewa Valley joined the ranks of fellow athletic centers around the state that announced layoffs while they are closed to members due to the new coronavirus pandemic.
The organization that runs YMCA operations in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls notified the state this week that it has laid off 507 part-time workers and 50 full-time employees.
The YMCA still is providing emergency child care at its building in downtown Eau Claire and in Chippewa Falls, according to a letter that chief executive director Theresa Hillis sent on Monday to the state Department of Workforce Development.
Employees were notified on March 19 that the YMCA would be shutting down its operations except for child care, Hillis wrote. The layoffs were then announced four days later to employees.
Other YMCA locations across Wisconsin also have filed layoff notices in recent days, including Beloit, Rhinelander, Stevens Point, Manitowoc, Green Bay, Lake Geneva, Wausau, Beaver Dam, Waukesha County and La Crosse.