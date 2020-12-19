PEPIN COUNTY — After a yearlong drug investigation three men were taken into custody Friday and authorities expect more arrests will come from it.
According to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office, multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant on Friday at a rural Pepin County home, which resulted in multiple felony charges for the three men.
Anthony B. Nelson, 32, of Arkansaw, Matthew R. Schumacher, 27, of Menomonie and Chad J. Mason, 44, of Arkansaw were all arrested for delivery and possession of methamphetamine, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia. Nelson also is accused of maintaining a drug trafficking house and being a felon in possession of firearms.
Personnel and resources from three sheriff's offices, the Mondovi Police Department, local K9 teams, a regional drug task force, a State Patrol aviation unit and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources were involved in Friday's search and arrests.
The search warrant was the result of a lengthy investigation by the West Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force and the Pepin County Sheriff's Office.
"The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely forthcoming," Pepin County Chief Deputy Matt Roesler said in a news release.