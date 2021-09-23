Sorry, an error occurred.
EAU CLAIRE — All trails at Lowes Creek County Park will be closed to the public Saturday and Sunday to make way for a private event, the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department announced.
The Wisconsin High School Cycling League will be hosting races both days at the park.
Trails will reopen for public use on Monday.
Any questions can be directed to the Parks & Forest Department at 715-839-4783 or by visiting wisconsinmtb.org.
