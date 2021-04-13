EAU CLAIRE — Trails used for hiking and mountain biking are reopening this week at Lowes Creek County Park.
Closed since early March to reduce erosion that happens during the spring thaw when the ground is soft, the single-track trails are scheduled to reopen at noon Wednesday.
Though the ground has thawed, the Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Department is still asking users to limit their use of the trails when it is raining or recently rained.
Lowes Creek County Park contains 13 miles of single-track trails in addition to five miles of wider trails, the latter of which has remained open.