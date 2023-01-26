NEILLSVILLE — A Loyal man who was charged with child sexual assault in four separate counties entered a guilty plea Wednesday to two counts in Clark County Court.

Roger J. Hattamer, 40, pleaded guilty to first-degree child sexual assault of a person under age 13 and child enticement-exposing sex organ. His ongoing case in Chippewa County also will be consolidated with the Clark County matter. Four other counts in the Clark County case were dismissed.

