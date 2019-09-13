A Loyal man that is wanted by authorities is currently holed up inside a house in the city, and has fired at least two shots when police approached.
Robert Domine, 77, is the suspect in the case. There is a warrant for his arrest from Taylor County. His address is listed as a P.O. Box in Loyal.
When Loyal Police attempted to stop his vehicle on Thursday, he accelerated out of city limits. During the case, “it’s believed Robert displayed a handgun out his driver’s side window,” said Loyal Police Chief Matthew Kubista in a press release. “The chase ended when Robert drove south on Highway Z, entered a field near the intersection of Sherwood Road, and became stuck.”
Domine exited the vehicle and fled into a wooded area, and officers lost sight of him. They believe he may have gotten on a logging truck.
However, police learned Domine was at a residence in Loyal, and they surrounded the perimeter, Kubista wrote.
“Phone contact was made with Robert, and it was confirmed he was home,” Kubista wrote. “Several negotiators were used to try to get him to come outside but he refused.”
The Marathon County Bomb Squad was called to the scene. The Marshfield Police Department used its armored vehicle to approach the residence.
“Negotiators continued to try to get Robert to come out peacefully, but he continually refused,” Kubista wrote.
After two hours of failed negotiations, “gas was introduced into the residence.”
The Marathon County Bomb Squad sent their robot in, but it was unable to make it up the stairs.
When officers tried to enter through a garage, two shots were heard coming from the residence. One officer was transported to a hospital for “precautionary measures,” and that officer is doing fine, Kubista wrote.
Online court records show Domine was charged with handgun transfer-buyer giving false information on Sept. 13, 2018. A warrant for his arrest was issued Aug. 21.