A 56-year-old Lublin man was killed Monday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Taylor County.
Danny L. Bunnell was traveling northbound on Highway 73 near Shiner Drive in the town of Taft when he lost control of his vehicle, entered a ditch and then struck a driveway, causing the vehicle to overturn at least twice. The vehicle then slid into a tree and came to rest on its top, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Taylor County deputies found Bunnell, the vehicle’s lone occupant, dead at the scene after responding to a report of the crash at 4:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Taylor County sheriff’s department.
Initial investigation into the accident indicates Bunnell was wearing a seat belt, but the reason he lost control has not been determined and remains under investigation.