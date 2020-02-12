A Barron County mail carrier has been charged for possessing meth with the intent to deliver.
Timothy D. Wilson, 66, of Chetek was charged in Barron County Court with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. Wilson was released on a signature bond. He will return to court Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said 21 grams of meth were found at Wilson’s home. When authorities arrested Wilson while on his mail route, they found another 2 grams of meth on him. The street value of these drugs is about $2,300, Fitzgerald said.
According to the criminal complaint, a detective in the Barron County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 2 p.m. Monday at a home on Highway SS in the town of Prairie Lake, between Chetek and Cameron.
No one was present at the home at the time. Officers breached the door, and located multiple items of drug paraphernalia, from unused plastic bags used for meth to a digital scale that was covered in a white, crystal-like material; it later tested positive for meth.
Officers found a bag of meth located in an upper cabinet in the kitchen, and that weighed 20.5 grams. They also found $929 in cash.
“After the execution of the search warrant, (officers) learned that Mr. Wilson was a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service and was delivering on Feb. 10 in the Weyerhaeuser area,” the complaint states. “Contact was made with a Rusk County investigator, who located Mr. Wilson and took him into custody for charges related to the execution of the search warrant.”
Rusk County officers also issued Wilson with a citation for operating with a restricted controlled substance.