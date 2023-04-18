Xcel Energy is planning to replace six of the 13 gates on the Hydro Dam in Chippewa Falls. The work will begin in late May and should be done by the end of October. Each of the spillway gates weigh about 37,000 pounds.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Major renovations are coming this summer to the nearly 100-year-old Xcel Chippewa Falls Hydroelectric Dam.
Six of the 13 spillway gates will be replaced. Each gate weighs roughly 37,000 pounds. Because of the sheer size and weight of the structures, an 80 foot-by-80 foot barge will need to be launched from the boat landing in Chippewa Falls featuring a massive crane that can lift the pieces. The dam was completed in 1928 at a cost of $3.5 million.
“The existing gates are the original gates,” said Stefan Read, Xcel project lead engineer. “You can guess what kind of condition they are in. These have come to the end of their useful life. They have some leaks; if you look at the dam, you can see it leaks out the side seals.”
The gates are structural steel and are identical in size, although two have heated siding for winter operations.
The project will begin in late May and is expected to take into late October to complete. One of the southbound lanes of the Highway 124 Bridge in Chippewa Falls will be closed, as the steel gates will be brought there, lowered onto the barge, and moved to the dam. Cost of the project has not yet been disclosed.
“We’ve got to work with the (Department of Natural Resources) because there are some in-water restrictions, and we need to do it when flows are low,” Read said.
While the existing gates are aging, Read stressed there is no danger to the public. He’s eager to begin the work.
“We’re excited. We’ve been planning this for a while,” Read said.
Replacing the other seven original gates will likely happen five years from now, he added.
Xcel Energy and Michels Construction, which is doing the work, outlined the project to the Chippewa Falls Board of Public Works.
“Xcel/Michels will need to present a restoration agreement for streets and the Pumphouse Boat Landing as a condition of using the boat landing,” said Chippewa Falls City Engineer Rick Rubenzer.
Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman said the public will certainly take notice of the work.
“This crane is huge,” Hoffman said. “It’s going to be cool to watch.”
As a structural engineer, Read said he is in awe that the original gates are still in use.
“It’s been nice these have lasted this long,” he said.