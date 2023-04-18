022819_con_nsp_2

Xcel Energy is planning to replace six of the 13 gates on the Hydro Dam in Chippewa Falls. The work will begin in late May and should be done by the end of October. Each of the spillway gates weigh about 37,000 pounds.

 Contributed photo

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Major renovations are coming this summer to the nearly 100-year-old Xcel Chippewa Falls Hydroelectric Dam.

Six of the 13 spillway gates will be replaced. Each gate weighs roughly 37,000 pounds. Because of the sheer size and weight of the structures, an 80 foot-by-80 foot barge will need to be launched from the boat landing in Chippewa Falls featuring a massive crane that can lift the pieces. The dam was completed in 1928 at a cost of $3.5 million.