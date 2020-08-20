BLACK RIVER FALLS -- A rural Black River Falls man is accused of abducting a 9-year-old girl in Taylor.
Bernard L. Stubrud, 67, was arrested Wednesday for abducting another's child and criminal trespassing.
According to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office:
At about 1:06 p.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office received an emergency call of a possible child abduction in the Hanson Street area of Taylor. It was reported that a 9-year-old girl got into an older model Chevrolet truck with an older male subject later identified as Stubrud.
During the initial response the child was located by a grandparent several blocks from the initial location. The child was in the truck with Stubrud. The child was located with no further incident, but Stubrud left before the deputy's arrival.
The truck and Stubrud were located by a conservation warden on Highway C near Cloverdale Road, several miles east of Taylor. Deputies questioned Stubrud, and it was determined he was the person involved in the incident.
The case is still under investigation.