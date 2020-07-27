BLACK RIVER FALLS -- A Black River Falls man is accused of attempting to assault a boy Friday at a Jackson County Campground.
According to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office:
Deputies responded Friday to a report of an incident at East Arbutus Campground. They found that an intoxicated male subject, identified as Algernon Bow, age 42, had attempted to assault a boy while in a public restroom at the campground. The boy was uninjured because his family and other campers responded quickly to the area.
Bow remains in the Jackson County Jail. The Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County District Attorney’s Office are investigating this incident.
The Sheriff’s Office has noticed increased crowds this summer at county parks and campgrounds. All visitors are reminded to stay vigilant and monitor young children, and to talk with their children about dangers, strangers and water safety.
Suspicious activity can be reported to the Sheriff’s Office at 715-284-9009.