A Minneapolis man is accused of first-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance with two children younger than 16 in the vehicle.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol northwest region Eau Claire office:
A State Patrol trooper stopped Edgar Rios-Martinez, age 23, at about 8:53 a.m. Sunday near mile post 53 in Dunn County for a speeding violation of 97 mph in a 70 mph zone. A subsequent investigation including a standardized field sobriety test was conducted.
With Rios-Martinez in the vehicle were an adult passenger and two children ages 1 and 2.
Rios-Martinez submitted to an evidentiary chemical test and was incarcerated in the Dunn County Jail.