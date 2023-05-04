CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Duluth, Minn., man accused of making threats toward a Chippewa County judge, and the courthouse as a whole, will be held in custody on a $100,000 cash bond.

Harley Alcala, 39, appeared via video for a bond hearing in Chippewa County Court on Thursday. Chippewa County District Attorney told James Isaacson he is considering charges of making terroristic threats, threats toward a judge, and attempted kidnapping. Newell requested a $200,000 cash bond.