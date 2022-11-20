CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cornell man accused of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman at his home in July 2021 has been placed on probation for 18 months.

Adrian L. Palmer, 41, 27272 225th Ave., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to possession of methamphetamine. Two charges of second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and two counts of third-degree sexual assault were dismissed on a prosecutor's motion. Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said he dropped the sex assault charges because the alleged victim said she didn't want to "put herself through the anguish of a trial."

