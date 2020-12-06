HAGER CITY -- One man was injured and another was arrested after a two-vehicle crash early Saturday in Pierce County.
According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
The Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash at about 2:33 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Highway 35 and 1005th Street in the town of Diamond Bluff near Hager City.
It was determined that a 2020 Mazda CX-5 operated by Mohamed Shambolia, 42, of Minneapolis was northbound on Highway 35 near 1005th Street. Shambolia had a passenger with him: Affan Irfan, 36, of Lakeville, MN.
A 2004 Saturn Vue, operated by Richard Wadena 52, of Newport, Minn., was southbound on 35. Wadena drove into the northbound lane and struck the Shambolia vehicle.
Shambolia was transported from the scene by Red Wing (Minn.) Ambulance Service to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing with undetermined injuries. Irfan was uninjured in the crash.
Wadena was uninjured in the crash and subsequently arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Ellsworth Fire Department and Red Wing Fire Department assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.