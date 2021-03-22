BARRON — A Barron man was arrested Friday night following a standoff with authorities near Reeve.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department:
At 8:24 p.m. Friday, a woman said her husband was intoxicated and causing problems at a residence near Reeve.
While deputies were responding, the woman called back and said her husband had threatened her with a gun and made threats to shoot law enforcement. She said she was fleeing the residence.
Authorities attempted to contact the suspect in the house and received no response. The suspect eventually came to the door but refused multiple times to surrender.
The suspect called 911 and said he had knives in the house, tossed his guns outside and refused to give up.
Gas was deployed into the house and the suspect was arrested after he exited.
Brett Evenson, 45, is being held in the Barron County Jail on charges of endangering the safety of others while intoxicated, negligent handling of a weapon, failure to comply with officers and disorderly conduct.