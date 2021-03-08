ARCADIA — An Independence man was arrested following an armed robbery Sunday at an Arcadia gas station, authorities say.
According to the Arcadia Police Department:
An Arcadia police officer responded to a panic alarm at 1:19 p.m. Sunday at the Express Mart gas station.
A white man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black neck gator pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.
One hundred dollars was handed to the suspect, who then fled in a vehicle.
The vehicle was stopped by a Trempealeau County Sheriff's deputy.
The lone occupant was identified as Michael W. Andre, 34.
Items located inside the vehicle were used in the armed robbery.
Andre was arrested and taken to the Trempealeau County Jail.