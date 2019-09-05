A 29-year-old man admitted to crashing a vehicle into a house early Monday in the Eau Claire area, according to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrested Angel Garcia-Ponce on Monday afternoon after he admitted to being the driver that crashed into a house earlier that day.
The crash happened at 1:38 a.m. on the 3000 block of Blakeley Avenue in the town of Washington. Witnesses reported that a Hispanic man was sitting in the vehicle, but he fled on foot before deputies arrived.
The house suffered damage to its foundation and a parked car also had been struck nearby.
Garcia-Ponce told deputies that he had been drinking alcohol before the crash and fled the scene because he had a revoked driver's license, no insurance and was in the country illegally, according to a sheriff's office news release.