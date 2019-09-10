BLACK RIVER FALLS — A 32-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of his 2-month-old daughter.
According to a news release from from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office:
Armas Cravins II was arrested for second-degree reckless homicide, one count of neglecting a child resulting in the child’s death and three counts of neglecting a child. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail and is awaiting an initial court appearance on the charges. It is unknown when the initial court appearance will occur.
At about 6:22 a.m. Sept. 4, the Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received an emergency 911 call from a mother reporting she had found her infant daughter deceased. Melrose first responders, Black River Falls EMS and sheriff’s deputies were sent to 404 Second St., Melrose. Once on scene, it was found that the 2-month-old girl was deceased. The coroner’s office was contacted and responded to the location.
Cravins’ arrest came after the Sheriff’s Office began an investigation to find the cause and manner of death, during which a forensic autopsy was conducted, items were collected as evidence and several interviews were conducted.
The name of the deceased child and other people involved in the case are being withheld pending completion of the investigation.