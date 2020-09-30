STRUM -- A man who had fled after a driving incident in Strum was arrested Tuesday following a pursuit involving officers from several law enforcement agencies.
According to a news release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office:
Trempealeau County Dispatch received a call of an erratic driver in the Co-op Credit Union drive-up. The caller stated that the male driver in a silver car had bumped the rear bumper of the car in front of him and had thrown an orange out the window across the street.
When a deputy arrived on scene, the lone male driver, later identified as Jesse Honaker, ran off. The foot pursuit entered the wooded area by the Buffalo River and Oak Street. A perimeter was set up around the wooded area and river bottom.
Investigator Eduardo Hernandez and his partner K-9 Luke and started a track of Honaker. Deputy Osmani Cruz arrived on scene with a drone to assist in searching the area.
Dispatch received a phone call from a resident advising they had seen Honaker run from Willow Street into the woods by the river. K-9 Luke and deputies pursued Honaker and lost sight of him after he crossed the river.
Another perimeter was set up around the area. The drone operated by Cruz spotted Honaker in a grassy/wooded area on the bank of the river. Deputies and officers arrested Honaker, who had a state Department of Corrections warrant for his arrest.
EMS was dispatched the the scene to check the subject for possible injuries.
Others agencies involved in the incident were the police departments of Strum, Eleva and Osseo, the Wisconsin State Patrol, state Department of Natural Resources, Strum and Strum-Unity first responders and Mayo Ambulance Service.