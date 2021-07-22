EAU CLAIRE — A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a teen Wednesday afternoon on Eau Claire’s north side.
According to Eau Claire police:
Officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound just before 3 p.m. in the 2800 block of Terry Lane.
Officers located Marwan D. Washington, 14, at a residence with a gunshot wound.
Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and Washington died at the scene.
Officers were able to identify Austin Vang as a suspect.
Vang was arrested for first-degree reckless homicide and is being held in the Eau Claire County Jail.
A forensic autopsy on Washington was being conducted Thursday at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in Minnesota.
This is an isolated incident and officers are seeking no additional suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.
In conjunction with the Eau Claire Area School District, police are working to provide services and support to Washington’s family, fellow students and school district staff.
In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, the Eau Claire school district said Washington would have been an Eau Claire North freshman this fall.
Washington had not attended school in the Eau Claire school district for the past two years, but before that he was a student at DeLong Middle School and was returning to the district this fall, the statement said.
“This is a devastating situation for our community. We are working collaboratively with the Eau Claire Police Department to provide services and support to the family, students and staff,” Eau Claire school district Superintendent Michael Johnson said.
“We ask that you join all of us in the Eau Claire Area School district in keeping his family and friends in your thoughts at this time,” Johnson said.