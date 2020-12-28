EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man faces charges for breaking into a woman's house and then physically abusing and threatening her last weekend.
Thomas J. Seefeldt, 42, 1439 Altoona Ave., was charged Monday with felony intimidating a victim and misdemeanor counts of battery, bail jumping, damage to property and trespassing.
Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds set bond at $1,000 cash for Seefeldt with conditions that he not have contact with the victim or consume alcohol while the case is pending.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman called police on Friday night after Seefeldt, whom she knows, had kicked in the front door of her home in Eau Claire and began yelling at her. Seefeldt left before police arrived and officers were unable to locate him.
A police officer suggested the woman stay elsewhere that night or have a friend come to her house because her front door was damaged and couldn't be locked. The woman said she would try to wedge the door shut.
Seefeldt later returned and got into the woman's house, waking her by grabbing her hair and yelling at her. The woman's small dog tried to protect her by nipping at Seefeldt, who kicked the dog, making the animal yelp in pain.Seefeldt threatened the woman, upset that she had called the police. Based on his stumbling and incoherent yelling, the woman believed Seefeldt was highly intoxicated.
With the goal of getting him out of her house, the woman offered to drive Seefeldt home. During the drive, Seefeldt put his fingers in the woman's mouth and yanked her head backward, causing her pain and hindering her vision of the road. She bit his fingers and Seefeldt punched her in the face.
The woman parked the car in front of a convenience store and told a clerk to call the police because she'd been assaulted. Seefeldt got out of the woman's car and ran off, threatening to return to her home.
The victim returned to her home, strengthening the barricade to her door and waited for the police to arrive. Seefeldt was arrested at 5:20 a.m. Saturday at the woman's house, according to information from the Eau Claire Police Department.