CHIPPEWA FALLS — A St. Paul, Minn., man broke into a home in Chippewa Falls and barricaded himself in a bathroom, apparently preparing to take a bath, police say.

Kyle S. Kazle, 29, was charged in Chippewa County Court with burglary to a dwelling and criminal trespass. He posted a $1,000 cash bond on Monday.

