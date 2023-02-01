CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Minnesota man has been charged after he reportedly threatened a woman with a gun in a hotel room in December in Chippewa Falls.
Cody M. West, 20, of La Crescent, was charged Wednesday in Chippewa County Court with possession of a firearm by a felon, strangulation and suffocation-domestic abuse, false imprisonment, theft, battery and disorderly conduct. West is being held on a $2,500 cash bond, and has a return court date on Tuesday.
According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to America’s Best Value Inn in Chippewa Falls on Dec. 23 of a report of a possible domestic disturbance that involved a firearm. The female victim had told officers she was in a room with West, and he was going to use the gun on both her and himself.
When officers arrived, the female victim was crying hysterically and said she was scared of West because he had a firearm with him in a bag. She said they had gotten into an argument and he barricaded himself in a bathroom with the firearm. She stated he also walked around the hotel room while holding the firearm.
“(She) stated West began making suicidal comments and at one point, placed the gun in his mouth,” the complaint reads. “(She) stated she had wanted to leave, but West did not want her to leave. (She) advised she had attempted to leave the hotel room and West would shove her when she got near the exit.”
West took her phone, but she was able to get it back.
West was arrested. He then admitted to the officer that he had placed the backpack under a pine tree south of the hotel, with a Glock handgun inside. West then led officers to where it was placed, and they were able to retrieve it. The Glock had an extended magazine that held 31 rounds of 9mm ammunition. Officers ran the serial number on the gun, which showed it had been stolen.
West was convicted in La Crosse County Court in May 2022 of driving a motor vehicle without consent, which is a felony, making him ineligible to own a firearm.