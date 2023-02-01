CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Minnesota man has been charged after he reportedly threatened a woman with a gun in a hotel room in December in Chippewa Falls.

Cody M. West, 20, of La Crescent, was charged Wednesday in Chippewa County Court with possession of a firearm by a felon, strangulation and suffocation-domestic abuse, false imprisonment, theft, battery and disorderly conduct. West is being held on a $2,500 cash bond, and has a return court date on Tuesday.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com