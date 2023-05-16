GALESVILLE — A driver who rear-ended a pickup truck with a pregnant woman and children inside it on May 10 in Trempealeau County is being prosecuted for drunken driving and other offenses.

The Galesville Police Department announced Wednesday that Ted A. Suchla, 52, of Coon Valley was arrested for sixth-offense drunken driving and several drug charges following the collision last week on Highway 54/93 in Galesville.