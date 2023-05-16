GALESVILLE — A driver who rear-ended a pickup truck with a pregnant woman and children inside it on May 10 in Trempealeau County is being prosecuted for drunken driving and other offenses.
The Galesville Police Department announced Wednesday that Ted A. Suchla, 52, of Coon Valley was arrested for sixth-offense drunken driving and several drug charges following the collision last week on Highway 54/93 in Galesville.
The crash happened at 9 p.m. on May 10 in the eastbound lane of the highway at the intersection with Wolfe Run Lane. According to the Police Department, the Volvo sedan driven by Suchla was traveling at an estimated speed of 55 to 60 mph when it struck the back of a Chevrolet pickup truck, which was slowing down to turn left.
The four occupants of the truck, including the pregnant woman and two children, were transported to an area hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. Suchla suffered minor injuries, the news release stated.
The collision did heavy damage to both vehicles involved and caused a partial road blockage that night.
According to online court records, the Trempealeau County District Attorney's Office charged Suchla on Friday for sixth-offense drunken driving, drunken driving causing injury and for possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, amphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance.
The City of Galesville also issued a traffic citation to Suchla for following too closely in an automobile.
Bond was set at $2,500 cash, which was posted for Suchla to allow his release while the case is pending. His next court date is an initial appearance scheduled for June 6.