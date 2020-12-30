EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man is accused of posing as a police officer in his attempt to learn where a cab driver had taken a female passenger.
Perry E. Hagler, 39, 616 Hobart St., was charged Tuesday with the misdemeanor offense of impersonating a police officer.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Eau Claire County Court, a cab driver told police that a man she recognized had approached her on Dec. 14 while she was parked outside of a Holiday gas station in Eau Claire.
The man showed a badge, claiming to be an Eau Claire police officer, according to the cab driver. He claimed to be trailing a woman who was recently in the cab and wanted to know where she had been dropped off.
Believing the man to be a police officer, the driver gave him information on the female customer.
After the cab driver called police about the encounter with Hagler, an officer met with the man. Hagler said he did show the cab driver a badge he had from when he was an emergency medical technician — his former occupation. Hagler claimed that he told the cab driver he is an EMT and denied impersonating a police officer.
Along with the charge for posing as an officer, Hagler also faces two counts of bail jumping because he is out on bail for two other pending criminal cases in Eau Claire County.