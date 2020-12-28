EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man who placed his handgun on the bar in a tavern and got in an altercation with a fellow patron on Thursday faces misdemeanor charges.
Mason J. Hurd, 42, 3204 Glenhaven Place, is charged with carrying a handgun in a place where alcohol is sold, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct for the incident that happened at Southtowne Pub, 4260 Southtowne Drive.
According to the criminal complaint, Hurd entered the bar at 12:30 a.m. and sat down to order a mixed drink and a pizza. Hurd took a small pistol out of a holster on his person and set it on the bar in front of him. Witnesses told police that Hurd didn't set the gun down in a threatening manner, but felt it was strange for him to do that and that it was done to show it to other customers.
A patron next to Hurd was upset that he brought a firearm to the tavern and said he would call law enforcement. The two men exchanged words, Hurd left the bar and the other patron followed after.
Hurd drove away, but returned half an hour later to the tavern and confronted the man who had argued with him. Hurd grabbed the man's neck and the two briefly fought while others called the police. The fight broke up before police arrived and arrested Hurd outside of the tavern.