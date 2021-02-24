EAU CLAIRE — A 64-year-old Menomonie man charged with sexual assault of a child is accused of groping a teenage girl's chest while she slept.
Albert J. Lemos, N5236 419th St., was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court for the felony offense, which police say happened last month in an Eau Claire home.
Eau Claire County Judge Emily Long set a signature bond for Lemos' release, requiring him to not have contact with the victim or her family.
According to the criminal complaint, a 14-year-old girl told a police detective that Lemos had groped her multiple times on the night of Jan. 23.
The two had been watching TV in one room while other children were sleeping in another room. The girl fell asleep on a couch, but awoke a couple of times to Lemos touching her breasts. Her shirt remained on and buttoned while she was groped, the girl recalled. When she realized what was happening, the girl turned away from Lemos and then went to the room where other children were. The next morning the girl told her mother what happened, which led to police investigating the incident.
The criminal complaint mentions that Lemos had been charged in 2011 for groping a sleeping 15-year-old girl at a different home in Eau Claire. For that he was sentenced in July 2012 to six years of probation, plus appearing on the state's sex offender registry for the rest of his life.