An Eau Claire man is accused of holding a knife to another man’s throat and robbing him last weekend outside of a local hotel.
Anthony L. Perkins, 47, who listed a local homeless shelter as his address, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with armed robbery and second-degree reckless endangering safety.
The armed robbery felony charge alone carries a maximum potential sentence of 40 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, Eau Claire police officers responded to the Regency Inn, 1828 S. Hastings Way, on Saturday night on a report that a man staying at the hotel was involved in an armed robbery.
The victim told police that Perkins had held him at knifepoint and demanded money. However, the man said he had no money, struggled and shouted at Perkins, attracting the attention of bystanders. Perkins then took a pack of cigarettes and a handful of loose change from the victim’s van and dashed back into the hotel.
Police identified Perkins using surveillance video, which showed him outside the van and later getting rid of the knife in a garbage can. He was arrested without incident, but told multiple stories to police when interviewed about the night’s events, according to the criminal complaint.
Judge John Manydeeds agreed to release Perkins on a $5,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
Two women in the hotel room were charged with drug offenses. Brandee M. Marion, 41, homeless, faces a felony charge of methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession. Jennifer L. Cornett, 42, also homeless, was charged with possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug.
The victim had paid for the hotel room for himself, the two women and Perkins to use for the night.