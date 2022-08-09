CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Stanley man who used a wooden rod to repeatedly strike his girlfriend, breaking her arm, will serve at least six months in jail.

Timothy P. Dickinsen, 27, 7656 345th St., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to substantial battery-domestic abuse and intimidation of a victim. Other charges of strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor battery were read-in and dismissed.

