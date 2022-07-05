RIVER FALLS — A New Richmond man died following a motorcycle crash Sunday morning on Highway F in Pierce County, authorities say.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
The crash occurred at 11:07 a.m. south of 742nd Avenue in the town of Clifton.
Thomas Weijk, 58, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson south on Highway F when he left the road while rounding a curve.
Weijk entered the west ditch, striking a grove of trees. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
Weijk was flown by helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., where he died.
The crash remains under investigation.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
