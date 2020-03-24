A Stone Lake man was killed Monday in a Barron County logging accident.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department:
A 911 call was received at 12:45 p.m. Monday for a logging accident in a wooded area west of Barron.
The incident occurred in a parcel of woods affected in a 2019 storm near U.S. 8 and Highway TT.
An investigation showed Nathan P. Hecker, 56, was repairing a piece of equipment on a log skidding machine when he became pinned between the cab and engine compartment.
Hecker died at the scene.
The Sheriff's Department was assisted by the Barron Fire Department and the Barron County Medical Examiner's office.