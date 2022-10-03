BARRON — A Glenwood City man died in a Barron County motorcycle crash, authorities say.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department:
The crash was reported at 3:06 p.m. Friday south of Reeve on Highway K.
The motorcycle driven by Raymond Teigen, 72, was traveling north on Highway K when it struck a deer, entered the ditch and then struck a tree.
Teigen was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.