A 63-year-old Unity man died in a one-vehicle crash Thursday night in Clark County.
According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office:
The man was driving a sport-utility vehicle westbound on Highway 29, near Highway P, at 7:14 p.m.
The vehicle lost control on the slippery highway, entered the median, overturned and ejected the driver.
The SUV came to rest on the eastbound lanes of Highway 29.
The driver, who appeared to not have been wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver's name has not been released.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Owen-Withee Fire Department.