HUDSON — A 35-year-old Wilson man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 94 in the St. Croix County town of Pleasant Valley, authorities say.
According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office:
The crash was reported at 6:11 a.m. near milepost 14. Deputies arrived to find Steven R. Benner deceased in the roadway.
Based on roadway evidence, it appeared Benner was westbound on I-94 when he attempted emergency braking to avoid an animal or another object in the road.
The emergency braking resulted in Benner losing control of the motorcycle. Benner was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
As a result of the crash, westbound I-94 was closed and traffic rerouted for about three hours in order to process the scene.
This is the eighth traffic fatality in 2021 in St. Croix County.
The crash remains under investigation.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
