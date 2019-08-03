A Knapp man died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in the St. Croix County town of Cady.
According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office:
A member of a construction crew arriving for work in the 3200 block of 50th Avenue at 5:29 a.m. found a 2008 Ford Explorer and a deceased driver.
The driver was identified as Daniel M. Gibson, 57. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
This area of 50th Avenue runs underneath Interstate 94, and was closed to traffic because of construction taking place on I-94.
This is St. Croix County’s ninth traffic fatality in 2019.
The crash remains under investigation.