A 70-year-old St. Croix County man died after driving onto a flooded roadway and becoming submerged in his vehicle.
Gary J. Parent of Emerald was pronounced dead Monday morning after he was pulled out of a flooded Dodge Grand Caravan, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.
The man died after driving on a section of Highway E in the town of Baldwin where several other motorists also were rescued from submerged cars during Monday morning's rainstorm.
Based on the preliminary investigation and eyewitness statements, the sheriff's office stated that Parent drove the van westbound on the highway, lost control on the flooded roadway and entered the north ditch. The van was then inundated with water and became totally submerged.
United Fire and Rescue pulled him out of the flooded vehicle and a Baldwin EMS ambulance transported him to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin. The county medical examiner pronounced Parent dead at the hospital.