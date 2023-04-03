MENOMONIE — A 74-year-old man was found dead in a Sunday afternoon house fire in rural Dunn County.
A call made at 2:24 p.m. Sunday alerted emergency workers to the fire on the N5700 block of Highway E in the town of Red Cedar, according to a news release from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.
The Menomonie Fire Department and the Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene of the fire and observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence.
Firefighters located the man inside the residence as they worked to extinguish the fire. The man was pronounced dead on the scene by the Dunn County Medical Examiner.
The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and Menomonie Fire Department, the news release stated.
Assistance at the scene of the fire was provided by the Colfax Fire Department.
