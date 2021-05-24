BLACK RIVER FALLS — A 38-year-old Alaska man drowned while attempting to swim across a pond early Sunday outside of a hotel.
A 911 call alerted authorities at 3:10 a.m. that a man had gone under the water and not emerged in the pond at the SureStay Plus Hotel affiliated with Best Western, 600 Oasis Road.
Personnel from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Black River Falls Fire and EMS attempted to locate the man, as did several private citizens.
After an hour of searching, the man's body was recovered and brought ashore. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the sheriff's office, the deceased man was from Wasilla, Alaska. His name is not being released at this time out of respect for the family, the office stated.