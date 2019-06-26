HUDSON — Officials are working to determine the cause of death of a 40-year-old man found Tuesday at a campsite at Willow River State Park.
According to the St. Croix County sheriff's office:
At about 3:48 p.m. Tuesday, law enforcement officers from the sheriff's office and state Department of Natural Resources were sent to Willow River State Park in the town of Hudson on a report of a deceased person at a campsite.
Upon arrival, officers located the man's body outside a camper. Identification of the man is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
Officials believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to public safety.
The DNR and St. Croix County sheriff’s office are working jointly with the St. Croix County medical examiner’s office to determine a cause and manner of death following an autopsy.
Hudson First Responders, Hudson Fire and Lakeview EMS also assisted with the incident.